Sangareddy (Telangana), Aug 6 (PTI): Five people, including a child, were killed when the car in which they were travelling hit a lorry, police said on Friday.

The lorry was coming from the opposite direction at Choutku mandal, about 20 km from here, they added.PTI GDK

