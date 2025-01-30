Mumbai, Jan 30 (PTI) Gujarat-based women-led fleet management and advanced telematic tracking solution firm trackNOW has raised an an undisclosed amount in extended seed funding.

The funding round was led by Yohan Poonawalla, Chairman of the Poonawalla Engineering Group, and Michelle Poonawalla, Managing Director of the Poonawalla Engineering Companies, a statement said.

The latest investment from the Poonawalla Group will enable trackNOW to expand its R&D and boost operational efficiency, which will further solidify its position in the Indian logistics market, it added.

The company had earlier secured seed funding led by GI Ventures and BluSmart co-founder Anmol Jaggi, which led the company to accelerate its business growth plans, it said.

"The investment from the Poonawalla Group is a significant endorsement of our vision and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. This partnership will not only provide us with the capital required to scale operations but also invaluable mentorship and industry expertise," said Pooja S Khemka, co-founder, trackNOW.

The platform leverages innovation and technology to deliver real-time tracking solutions for fleet management, mobility, and IoT. Its app, available on Android and iOS platforms, offers graphical reports, AI-based driver behaviour scoring, and advanced analytics to optimise turnaround times.

"Investing in promising startups like trackNOW is not just about financial returns (but) also about mentoring and empowering young, visionary entrepreneurs by providing them with the resources and support needed to succeed," said Yohan Poonawalla.

Founded in 2016 by Pooja Khemka and Suyash Khemka, trackNOW has emerged as a leader in delivering solutions to streamline fleet management and tracking processes, the company said.

"This investment reflects our commitment to empowering Indian entrepreneurs. The partnership has the potential to unlock significant value for both trackNOW and the broader Indian economy by driving job creation, enhancing operational efficiencies across sectors, and strengthening India's position in the global logistics market," said Michelle Poonawalla, Managing Director of the Poonawalla Engineering Companies.

