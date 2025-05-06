New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Delhi Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma held a meeting with all district magistrates on Tuesday, discussing ways to free the city's roads and footpaths of encroachments and intensify the ongoing cleanliness drive.

Senior officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) were also present to chalk out a coordinated and time-bound strategy to execute the goals.

Verma directed the district magistrates to carry out anti-encroachment operations with the Special Task Force and District Task Force to ensure that public spaces are cleared without delay.

"PWD roads are on focus, and the execution of the drive will only be effective when all arms of the administration work in synergy," he said while expressing serious concern over the rising complaints about illegal parking and encroachments on roads and footpaths under the department's ambit.

"Encroachments on public property are not only illegal, they are inhuman, especially during the monsoon, since every blocked drain and every narrowed road can become a disaster zone. Such encroachments not only block free pedestrian movement but also hinder emergency response and sanitation," Verma added.

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, the PWD minister said any laxity at this stage could lead to waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and health hazards for citizens.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced an extensive 20-day cleanliness drive across the city.

