Chandigarh, Jan 7 (PTI) Cold weather conditions persisted in Punjab and Haryana on Sunday even as fog in the morning hours reduced visibility at many places.

Amritsar in Punjab reeled under biting chill, recording a minimum temperature of 5.8 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department.

Ludhiana, Patiala, Pathankot, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur also experienced a cold night, recording respective minimums of 6.5 degrees Celsius, 7 degrees Celsius, 6.2 degrees Celsius, 7 degrees Celsius, 7 degrees Celsius and 6 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, which was enveloped by fog this morning, recorded a low of 7.6 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Bhiwani was the coldest place in the state recording a low of 6.7 degrees Celsius.

Ambala, Narnaul, Hisar and Karnal recorded respective minimums of 7.5 degrees Celsius, 7.9 degrees Celsius, 8.1 degrees Celsius and 8.4 degrees Celsius.PTI SUN

