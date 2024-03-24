Jaipur, Mar 24 (PTI) A 24-year-old folk artiste died of an electric shock in the Sadar Police Station area of Sikar district, police said on Sunday.

The man was identified as Ravindranath, a resident of Nagaur.

According to police, the folk dancer received an electric shock when a pipe placed on his head touched the 11 KV power line passing above him.

Sadar Police Station Officer Indraj Marodia said Ravindranath was performing the Gindad dance at a Holi Milan programme in Shyampura village late Saturday night when the incident happened.

His body was handed over to his relatives after a post mortem on Sunday, he said.

