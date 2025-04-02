New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Biofortified food brand Better Nutrition has raised Rs 10 crore in funding from family offices, HNIs, and angel investors, and plans to use the capital for scaling operations and expanding product offerings.

Investors included Shark Tank fame and Emcure Pharmaceuticals Executive Director Namita Thapar, Bombay Shaving Company Founder and CEO Shantanu Deshpande, and Indian badminton player PV Sindhu.

"The newly raised funds will be deployed to expand product offerings in biofortified food categories, strengthen distribution across quick commerce, offline retail, and direct-to-consumer (D2C) channels, scale farmer training programs and sustainable sourcing initiatives, and invest in R&D," a company statement said.

