New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Footprints Childcare Pvt Ltd has raised USD 7.5 million (Rs 60 crore) in a Series A funding round led by Tanglin Venture Partners.

The Pre-School and Daycare chain currently operates over 175 centres across more than 25 cities.

Also Read | Indian Military Successfully Intercepts Pakistani Attacks on 15 Locations in India, Check List of Places Targeted by Pakistan.

The fresh funds will be used to accelerate the launch of new centres and invest in enhancing services in the centres, like smart surveillance and AI-driven learning systems, a company statement said.

The company has corporate partnerships with enterprises like GE Power, Wipro, Adidas, TCS, Philips India, and Airtel, providing childcare facilities near workplaces to support working parents.

Also Read | What Is Sudarshan Chakra? How Does It Work? All You Need To Know About IAF's S-400 Air Defence Which Neutralised Pakistani Drones and Missiles.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)