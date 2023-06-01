New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Thursday said that for the first time, India is setting agenda for G20, and the whole world is responding to its positive and constructive initiatives.

Addressing 'Times Network India Economic Conclave', Kant further said as G20 President, the job of India is to bring consensus on a vast range of issues, including economic and developmental issues, which are impacting the emerging markets of the world.

"If you look back over the years, in the last five or six decades, we have actually responded to an agenda set by the developed world always.

"This is the first time that India is setting an agenda for G20, which accounts for about 85 per cent of the global GDP," he said.

India assumed the presidency of G20 for one year from December 1, 2022, to November 31, 2023. The G20 Summit will be held in New Delhi on September 9-10.

"So, we are setting the agenda and the world is responding to that agenda.

"And therefore, we picked up a very positive, very constructive development agenda, which takes care of emerging markets, which takes care of the global south and takes care of very human-centric, global development," the former Niti Aayog CEO said.

Responding to a question on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Kant said the war is an important issue for Europe.

He pointed out that COVID has left 200 million people below the poverty line, 100 million people have lost their jobs, 75 countries in the world are facing a global debt crisis, and 1/3 of the world is in recession.

Kant further said the world is facing a crisis of climate action and climate finance.

"These are very important issues for emerging markets and developing countries. These issues need to be brought to the centre stage, not just the issue," he emphasised.

Responding to criticism that India is not on the right side of history as it has not directly condemned Russia, Kant said India looks at the world as a whole.

"We should not end up getting caught in just one issue. It's very important to look beyond this issue to understand what the citizens of the world are confronted with and find a solution to the challenges.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The Russian action has been widely condemned by the US-led West.

"If we get just caught up in that one issue, we will be forgetting all the other challenges, which both emerging and developing countries are confronted with," he said, adding that it is very important to focus on all these issues.

The Group of Twenty (G20) is an intergovernmental forum, comprising 19 countries and the European Union. Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, the US and the UK are among other members.

G20 members represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade and about two-thirds of the world population.

It was founded, in 1999 after the Asian financial crisis, as a forum for finance ministers and central bank governors to discuss global economic and financial issues.

The group was upgraded to the level of heads of state/government in the wake of the global economic and financial crisis of 2007, and in 2009, was designated as the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

The G20 Summit is held annually under the leadership of a rotating presidency.

