Mangaluru, Aug 17 (PTI) Foreign currency notes valued at Rs 20.71 lakh have been seized at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA), the customs department said on Wednesday.

The currency notes were being carried illegally by two persons hailing from Kasaragod in Kerala.

They were attempting to smuggle the currency out of the country by the SpiceJet flight SG 59 to Dubai on Monday when the seizure was made.

The currency, concealed in a baggage, had notes worth 13,200 US Dollars, 31,800 UAE Dirhams, 16,000 Saudi Riyals and 160 Kuwaiti Dinars. A case has been registered, the release said.

