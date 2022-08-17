Vivo India will officially launch the Vivo V25 Series today. The Vivo V25 Series is said to comprise V25 Pro and V25 smartphones. The company has been teasing the V25 Pro smartphone on its official YouTube channel, revealing its key specifications, and today, the Chinese tech giant will announce the pricing for the same. The launch event will commence at 12 pm IST and will be streamed live via Vivo India official YouTube channel. Users can watch the live telecast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. Vivo V25 Series India Launch Set for August 17, 2022.

Vivo V25 Pro will come with a colour-changing back panel, a 3D curved screen, a 120Hz refresh rate and a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. For optics, the pro model will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary lens with OIS support. The handset will pack a 4,830mAh battery with 66W Flash charging support.

On the other hand, the Vivo V25 is likely to feature a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a 90Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 778G or Dimensity 1200 SoC, a 4,500mAh battery with 44W or 66W fast charging support.

