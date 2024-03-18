Jaipur, Mar 18 (PTI) Several leaders, including a former Congress MLA, joined the BJP in Rajasthan on Monday.

The leaders joined the party in the presence of Arun Chaturvedi, the BJP's former state unit president, and Jogeshwar Garg, its chief whip in the assembly.

Ramlal Meghwal, a former Congress MLA from Jalore, Dr Vikram Singh Gurjar, who had contested assembly elections from Deoli-Uniara on a Rashtriya Loktantrik Party ticket, and others took membership of the BJP, the party said in a statement.

Chaturvedi said the life of the common man has become easier during the 10 years of "good governance" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Hundreds of public welfare schemes are being run to uplift the marginalised sections.

Due to the governance provided by the BJP dispensation, leaders of opposition parties are expressing faith in the party and joining it, he said.

