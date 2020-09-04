Bengaluru, Sep 4 (PTI) Four people have been arrested for allegedly growing cannabis in four acres of land in a remote village of Chitradurga district, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police went to a farm in Vaderahalli village in Molakalmuru Taluk of the district and seized cannabis worth Rs one crore grown in the middle of the farm, police added.

Police also said they arrested four people from villages in neighbouring Ballari district.

They had taken the land on lease from a villager at Rs one lakh a year.PTI GMS SS

