Bathinda, Jul 21 (PTI) Four youths were killed when their car collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction here on Monday, police said.

The four were aged between 19 and 23, Inspector Daljeet Singh said.

Police said the youths had come to Bathinda to appear in an examination and met with the accident on their way back home.

Three of them died on the spot and the fourth succumbed in a hospital, police said.

The car was badly damaged in the accident, the cause of which is yet to be ascertained.

