Latest News | Four Killed in Mathura Accident

Four people were killed when their autorickshaw was hit by an SUV and then crushed under an onrushing truck in the Jait area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Saturday, police said.

Agency News PTI| May 03, 2025 08:56 PM IST
Latest News | Four Killed in Mathura Accident

Mathura, May 3 (PTI) Four people were killed when their autorickshaw was hit by an SUV and then crushed under an onrushing truck in the Jait area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Saturday, police said.

Another person was injured in the accident that occurred on Ramtal Vrindavan Road.

Circle Officer Sandeep Singh said the autorickshaw was hit by an SUV and subsequently run over by a speeding trailer truck.

Locals admitted the injured person to a city hospital where they are said to be in critical condition, the police said.

The dead have been identified as Pyare Lal (60) from Indore in Madhya Pradesh and his relatives Mukesh (45) and Hukum Chand (42), and Sabir (25) -- the autorickshaw driver and a resident of Bharatpur Gate in the Kotwali area.

The bodies have been sent to a mortuary for post-mortem and investigations are underway, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

