Jaipur, Nov 9 (PTI) Four members of a family allegedly died by electrocution in the Kun area of Rajasthan's Salumber district on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred when 68-year-old Unkar Meena, a resident of the Dhikiya village, was electrocuted when the iron gate of his home came into contact with a live wire.

Also Read | Pippa Actress Mrunal Thakur Opens Up on Delay of Ishaan Khattar-Starrer: 'A Film Like My Baby Deserves its Time to Shine'.

His wife Bhanwari (65) rushed to Meena's aid and was also electrocuted. Their 25-year-old son Devi Lal and 22-year-old daughter Mangi were electrocuted when they tried to save the couple, the police said.

The bodies have been sent to the mortuary of the local hospital for post-mortem, they added.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Day 2023 Date: Know the History & Significance of Uttarakhand Sthapna Diwas That Marks the State Foundation Day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)