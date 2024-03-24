Meerut, March 24: Four children were killed and their parents injured in a fire at their home in the Pallavapuram area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the Janata Colony of Pallavapuram late on Saturday. The fire started from a short circuit while a mobile phone was being charged, they said. Uttar Pradesh Fire: Blaze Erupts at Dry Fruit Company in Ghaziabad; No Casualties Reported.

The victims have been identified as Sarika (10), eight-year-old Niharika, six-year-old Sanskar alias Golu and four-year-old Kalu. Their parents Johny (41) and Babita (37) were injured, they added. Uttar Pradesh Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Door Manufacturing Company in Ghaziabad Industrial Area, Firefighting Operation Underway.

Meerut Fire:

UP: Tragic accident in Meerut. The house caught fire due to short circuit while charging the mobile. 3 children burnt to death, condition of 3 critical, currently admitted to Delhi AIIMS. pic.twitter.com/vtjYGtCGQl — Fatima Khan (@afficasm) March 24, 2024

They were rushed to a hospital where the four children died during treatment. Johny is said to be out of danger but Babita's condition is critical, the police said. Johny told the police that the fire broke out while charging a mobile phone. There was a short circuit and the bed sheet caught fire. A probe is underway, the police said.