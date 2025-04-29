Mumbai, Apr 29 (PTI) Franklin Templeton Alternative Investments on Tuesday announced the first close of Rs 205 crore for its alternative investment fund.

The Franklin India Credit AIF has a target corpus of Rs 1,000 crore, which will be invested in debt securities, as per a statement.

***** Axis Finance launches home loan for low-income group

* Non-bank lender Axis Finance on Tuesday launched a home loan product for economically weaker sections and low-income groups.

The Axis Bank arm will deliver hyper localisation of products, speed of execution, it said in a statement.

