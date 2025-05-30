New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) on Friday recommended Asheesh Pandey and Kalyan Kumar for the post of Managing Director of Union Bank of India (UBI) and Central Bank of India, respectively.

Pandey will replace A Manimekhalai, who would complete three-year tenure at Union Bank of India next month, while Kumar will succeed M V Rao as MD of Central Bank of India after his superannuation in July.

Senior banker Pandey is currently executive director (ED) in Pune-based Bank of Maharashtra, and Kumar is serving as ED in Delhi-headquartered Punjab National Bank.

Declaring the result of the selection process, the FSIB -- the headhunter for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions -- in a statement said the bureau interviewed 23 candidates from May 27-30.

Keeping in view their performance during the interview, their overall experience and the extant parameters, the bureau recommended Asheesh Pandey for the position of MD & CEO in Union Bank of India and Kalyan Kumar for MD and CEO of Central Bank of India, it said.

The final decision on the FSIB recommendations will be taken by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

FSIB is headed by former Department of Personnel and Training Secretary Bhanu Pratap Sharma.

Other members of the headhunter are Animesh Chauhan, former chairman and MD of erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce, the Reserve Bank's former executive director Deepak Singhal, and Shailendra Bhandari, ex-MD of erstwhile ING Vysya Bank.

