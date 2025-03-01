New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed Karnataka's State Food Safety Department to investigate reports of plastic sheets being used in the steaming process of idlis in some local restaurants.

The move comes in response to concerns over food safety and hygiene, with the FSSAI urging swift action against any establishments found violating regulations.

The State Food Safety Department has been directed to take immediate necessary action on the issue and implement strict measures against Food Business Operators (FBOs) or hotels found using plastic in food preparation, the FSSAI said in a statement.

FSSAI, which is closely monitoring the situation, further said the practice of using plastic sheets raises significant food safety concerns due to the potential leaching of harmful chemicals from plastic into the food.

"The use of low-quality or non-food-grade plastics in food preparation, particularly under high temperatures, poses a serious health risk," FSSAI CEO G Kamala Vardhana Rao said.

These low-grade plastics can release toxic substances such as bisphenol A (BPA), phthalates, and other chemicals when exposed to high heat and can leach into food items, potentially causing adverse health effects, he said.

FSSAI is working closely with the state food safety officials to investigate the matter thoroughly and ensure that stringent actions are taken against those who violate food safety regulations.

FSSAI emphasises that the use of food-grade materials and hygienic practices are crucial in food preparation. The process of steaming idlis should be done as per convention or approved food-grade materials that do not pose a risk of chemical contamination.

