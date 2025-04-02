Mumbai, Apr 2 (PTI) Luggage brand Fur Jaden on Wednesday announced a Rs 9.5 crore fundraise from Gruhas Collective Consumer Fund.

The company plans to deploy the funding for brand building, product category expansion and distribution, and aims to increase annual recurring revenue to Rs 100 crore in up to 18 months, according to a statement.

***** NPCI

appoints Sohini Rajola as executive director

* NPCI on Wednesday announced the appointment of Sohini Rajola as its executive director to deepen the adoption of payments solutions.

Rajola joins from Western Union, where she headed the Asia Pacific region, and has served as the head of digital banking and cards at private sector lender Axis Bank earlier, as per a statement.

***** Federal Bank partners with NPCI, Visa to launch credit card for business customers

* Federal Bank on Wednesday said it has partnered with NPCI and Visa to launch a credit card designed exclusively for business customers.

Christened as Fed Starbiz, the card comes with features like integration with overdraft facilities and transactions of up to Rs 3 lakh a day to the targeted small business segment, as per a statement.

