Mumbai, Feb 18 (PTI) General insurer Future Generali has launched a health product offering 80 per cent flat discount on the premium on renewal if there was no claim in the previous year.

The health super saver policy offers a straight 80 per discount on the premium on renewal in the second/third year in case there was no claim in the previous year, said Anup Rau, managing director & chief executive of Future Generali India Insurance, which has over 3 lakh health insurance customers.

The company is offering the new product in two variants--1X and 2X-- under which the former provides a 80 per cent discount on the premium in the consecutive year in case the first year was claim-free and the later offering 80 per cent more coverage for the family members on an individual sum insured basis.

This product also covers a one-day-old infant to a senior citizen who is 70.

* * * * * GMR Kannur Duty Free Services launches outlet *

GMR Kannur Duty Free Services Ltd (GKDFSL) on Thursday launched its first duty free outlet at the Kannur International Airport.

GKDFSL, which is a subsidiary of GMR Airports, had in January last year bagged the contract to run the duty free shops at Kannur Airport for a seven years period, which is extendable by another three years.

Built on public-private partnership mode, Kannur airport was commissioned in December 2018, and it is the fourth international airport in Kerala.

“We are happy to be partnering with KIAL and are excited about the potential of Kannur International Airport. Our aim is to bring best-in-class brands, offers and shopping experience to the shoppers, " said Rajesh Arora, CEO - Business Development, GMR Airports.

