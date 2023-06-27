New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Infrastructure company G R Infraprojects Ltd on Tuesday said its engineers are assessing the reason for the caving in of a bridge pillar in the Kishanganj district of Bihar.

In the incident, which took place on Saturday, a pillar of the bridge over the river Mechi had collapsed.

"Galgalia Bahadurganj Highway Pvt Ltd, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) regrets the unfortunate pillar sinking incident in Kishanganj of pillar sinking at one of our project locations over Mechi river," G R Infraprojects Limited said in a statement.

A thorough investigation is underway to determine the reasons for caving in the pillar. A technical team is on-site to determine the cause of the incident and take necessary remedial actions to mitigate any associated risks, the Gurugram-based company said.

The under-construction bridge on NH-327E would have linked Kishanganj and Katihar upon completion.

G R Infraprojects Ltd is an integrated (engineering, procurement and construction) EPC player.

