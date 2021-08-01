New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has instructed to open one side of the 1.6-km-long Kuthiran Tunnel in Kerala.

This is the first road tunnel in the state and will drastically improve connectivity to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, according to an official statement.

"The 1.6-km-long tunnel is designed through Peechi-Vazhani Wildlife Sanctuary," it added.

The road will improve connectivity to important ports and towns in North-South Corridor without endangering wildlife, it added. HRS hrs

