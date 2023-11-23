New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) The initial share sale of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) received 15.25 times subscription on Thursday, the second day of the bidding.

The Rs 500.69 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) received bids for 32,39,33,896 shares against 2,12,43,940 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The portion for non-institutional investors attracted 26.23 times subscription while the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) part got subscribed 17.24 times. The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 3.14 times.

The IPO is a fresh issue of up to Rs 302 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1,17,56,910 equity shares. The offer concludes on Friday. The price band for the IPO is Rs 160-169 a share.

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd on Tuesday said it has raised a little over Rs 150 crore from anchor investors.

Those offering shares in the OFS include promoters -- Ramesh Babulal Parekh, Kailash Parekh, and Gulab Parekh -- and other shareholders -- Fleet Line Shipping Services LLC, Denver Bldg Mat & Décor TR LLC, and Green Desert Real Estate Brokers.

Proceeds from the fresh issue component will be used for payment of debt, purchase of equipment and for civil work required for expansion in the capacity of automotive oil at the Silvassa plant.

In addition, the funds will be used for expanding capacity of petroleum jelly and accompanying cosmetic product division at the company's Taloja plant as well as expansion in capacity of white oils by installing blending tanks at the plant. Proceeds will also be used for funding working capital requirements.

Nuvama Wealth Management (formerly known as Edelweiss Securities) and ICICI Securities are the managers to the offer.

