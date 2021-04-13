Cuttack, Apr 13 (PTI) The city police on Tuesday expressed confidence that gangster Sheikh Hyder, who escaped from judicial custody three days ago while undergoing treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital will be arrested soon.

Cuttack DCP Prateek Singh said that Hyder, who is now on the run, will be arrested soon.

Sources said that at least five teams of police are now on the lookout for the gangster, who is still at large after he escaped on April 10 evening.

The DCP said Mohammad Yakub, an aide of Hyder who surrendered on Monday was interrogated.

"Mohammad Yakub was produced in the court on the day. During interrogation, we suspect that Yakub was part of a conspiracy in gangster Hyders escape from the hospital. We will take him on remand for further custodial interrogation", said Singh.

Constable Mohammad Mousim was on duty when Hyder escaped and is now placed under suspension in his FIR said that some visitor's of Hyder threw some chemicals on him, as a result, he became unconscious.

