New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Gautam Solar on Friday said it has launched a trading division to enhance its sale of solar panel components.

Delhi-based Gautam Solar produces solar pump components and other solar products.

The company launched its new trading division solely focused on solar panel components, the division has been planned to boost the ongoing demand for solar energy in the country and to support growing smaller businesses in the sector.

"We want to be on the forefront as Indian moves its reliance on solar energy. Our vision for this division is to expand access to solar energy resources with a focus on effective pricing," Gautam Solar Managing Director Gautam Mohanka said.

The company also has expansion plans for the production of solar components and panels, for which Gautam Solar will use its own "in-house investments".

Gautam Solar recently said it has installed about 1,500 solar pumps at various locations in Haryana under the Pradhan Mantri Kusum Yojana.

