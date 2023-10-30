Latest News | Gehlot Govt Pushed Rajasthan Among States with High Inflation Rates: Arjun Ram Meghwal

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. The Ashok Gehlot government has pushed Rajasthan among the states with high inflation rates due to its economic mismanagement, BJP leader and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Monday.

Agency News PTI| Oct 30, 2023 09:32 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | Gehlot Govt Pushed Rajasthan Among States with High Inflation Rates: Arjun Ram Meghwal

Jaipur, Oct 30 (PTI) The Ashok Gehlot government has pushed Rajasthan among the states with high inflation rates due to its economic mismanagement, BJP leader and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Monday.

The Rajasthan government had to conduct inflation relief camps for people which shows that inflation has increased in the state, and it is due to the policies, and economic and financial management of the ruling party, he said.

Also Read | Angad Bedi Shines at International Athletics Championship, Dedicates Gold Medal to Late Father Bishan Singh Bedi!.

The inflation rate in Rajasthan has been more than the national average for the past one year, he said.

The state government has completely failed to control the prices of food items, petrol and diesel due to it weak economic management, he alleged.

Also Read | National Unity Day 2023 Date in India: Know History and Significance of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Observed on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birth Anniversary.

The Congress government came to power by misleading the public and has proved a failure on every front, he alleged.

State Congress spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi rejected the allegations, saying everybody knows that due to the wrong economic policies of the Central government, the people of the country are burdened with inflation and unemployment.

Power consumers in Rajasthan are getting a rebate and, therefore, electricity bills for more than one crore consumers have become zero, he said.

BJP leaders want to remain in the headlines by making baseless and absurd allegations against the Congress government of Rajasthan, he charged.

The Ashok Gehlot government not only gave relief from inflation but also guaranteed minimum income to the people of the state, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments

Latest News | Gehlot Govt Pushed Rajasthan Among States with High Inflation Rates: Arjun Ram Meghwal

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. The Ashok Gehlot government has pushed Rajasthan among the states with high inflation rates due to its economic mismanagement, BJP leader and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Monday.

Agency News PTI| Oct 30, 2023 09:32 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | Gehlot Govt Pushed Rajasthan Among States with High Inflation Rates: Arjun Ram Meghwal

Jaipur, Oct 30 (PTI) The Ashok Gehlot government has pushed Rajasthan among the states with high inflation rates due to its economic mismanagement, BJP leader and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Monday.

The Rajasthan government had to conduct inflation relief camps for people which shows that inflation has increased in the state, and it is due to the policies, and economic and financial management of the ruling party, he said.

Also Read | Angad Bedi Shines at International Athletics Championship, Dedicates Gold Medal to Late Father Bishan Singh Bedi!.

The inflation rate in Rajasthan has been more than the national average for the past one year, he said.

The state government has completely failed to control the prices of food items, petrol and diesel due to it weak economic management, he alleged.

Also Read | National Unity Day 2023 Date in India: Know History and Significance of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Observed on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birth Anniversary.

The Congress government came to power by misleading the public and has proved a failure on every front, he alleged.

State Congress spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi rejected the allegations, saying everybody knows that due to the wrong economic policies of the Central government, the people of the country are burdened with inflation and unemployment.

Power consumers in Rajasthan are getting a rebate and, therefore, electricity bills for more than one crore consumers have become zero, he said.

BJP leaders want to remain in the headlines by making baseless and absurd allegations against the Congress government of Rajasthan, he charged.

The Ashok Gehlot government not only gave relief from inflation but also guaranteed minimum income to the people of the state, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Jasprit Bumrah
100K+ searches
Kuldeep Yadav
100K+ searches
Renjusha Menon serials
100K+ searches
Autism Spectrum Disorder
50K+ searches
Cello World IPO GMP
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023 Cryptocurrency
  • fuel
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot

    Sports

    Lifestyle

    Headlines

    World

    Technology

    Business

    Auto

    Viral

    Photos

    Videos

    SocialLY

    LatestLY

    About Us | Terms Of Use | Contact Us | Investors
    Download ios app Download ios app

    Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

    Google News Telegram Bot