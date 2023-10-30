Latest News | Gehlot Govt Pushed Rajasthan Among States with High Inflation Rates: Arjun Ram Meghwal

Jaipur, Oct 30 (PTI) The Ashok Gehlot government has pushed Rajasthan among the states with high inflation rates due to its economic mismanagement, BJP leader and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Monday.

The Rajasthan government had to conduct inflation relief camps for people which shows that inflation has increased in the state, and it is due to the policies, and economic and financial management of the ruling party, he said.

The inflation rate in Rajasthan has been more than the national average for the past one year, he said.

The state government has completely failed to control the prices of food items, petrol and diesel due to it weak economic management, he alleged.

The Congress government came to power by misleading the public and has proved a failure on every front, he alleged.

State Congress spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi rejected the allegations, saying everybody knows that due to the wrong economic policies of the Central government, the people of the country are burdened with inflation and unemployment.

Power consumers in Rajasthan are getting a rebate and, therefore, electricity bills for more than one crore consumers have become zero, he said.

BJP leaders want to remain in the headlines by making baseless and absurd allegations against the Congress government of Rajasthan, he charged.

The Ashok Gehlot government not only gave relief from inflation but also guaranteed minimum income to the people of the state, he said.

