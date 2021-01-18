Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) Premium German footwear brand Birkenstock has entered the country through a partnership with Seva Group with its maiden retail store in the megapolis.

Seva Group, which is into automotive retail, entered consumer product retailing in 2012 with Element Retail.

The first physical store of Birkenstock will come up later this month in Bengaluru, Seva Group said in a statement.

Birkenstock is a globally renowned open footwear brand. Its shoes and heels for men, women and children are priced between Rs 2,009 and Rs 17,999.

The store is first of many that the Seva Group plans to open in the coming months, the group's MD Aditya Bafna said, adding as part of the expansion, the group has entered into tie-ups with many other brands such as Apple, swimwear and swim-related accessories brand Speedo, fitness brand Asics, and Giant bicycles, among others.

The group also has exclusive franchise license rights for Giant bicycles, which is the world's largest premium bicycle manufacturer.

