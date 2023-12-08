Ghaziabad(UP), Dec 8 (PTI) A 19-year-old son of a roadside eatery owner was killed by stabbing by some men outside his house in an argument over food bill, police said on Friday.

Masuri Assistant Commissioner of Police Naresh Kumar said the two of the accused have been identified as 35-year-old Shahzad and 34-year-old Ashu.

He said the two men along with two others of Nekpur-Sabitnagar village under the Muradnagar Police Station area had gone to the eatery owned by Dilshad where they got into an altercation with Dilshad's son Basharat over the bill.

"Shahzad along with his aides later reached Basahrat's house. They called Basharat outside and stabbed him. Basharat was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries," said the officer.

Shehzad and Ashu were arrested Friday evening and efforts are on to arrest the other two, he said.

