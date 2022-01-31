New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) GIC Housing Finance on Monday reported a 25.5 per cent increase in its standalone net profit at Rs 76.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2021.

The company had registered a net profit of Rs 61 crore in the same quarter a year earlier.

Sequentially, the net profit was higher by 69 per cent from Rs 45.23 crore in September 2021 quarter.

Total income, however, fell to Rs 293 crore in Q3 FY'22 as against Rs 312 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, GIC Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.

GIC Housing Finance is mainly engaged in the business of providing loans for purchase or construction of residential homes.

Shares of the company ended 2.54 per cent down at Rs 159.15 apiece on the BSE.

