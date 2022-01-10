New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Ginesys, an end-to-end technology solutions provider for retail businesses, on Monday said it will invest USD 10 million (about Rs 74 crore) over the next three years in CASA retail AI.

"The strategic investment will combine CASA's omni-channel AI-driven customer retention and delight platform with Ginesys's industry-leading end-to-end retail ERP, OMS and POS solutions to optimise attracting, retaining and rewarding consumers for over 1,200 brands and retailers on Ginesys One," according to a statement.

Also Read | COVID-19 in India: 5-10% Coronavirus Cases Needed Hospitalisation So Far but Situation May Change Rapidly, Says Centre.

This will be the fourth major investment by Ginesys after Browntape, Zwing and EaseMyGST towards strengthening its offerings across retail technology SaaS (software as a service) products, it added.

The investment will help Ginesys towards completing its retail technology suite – Ginesys One – with ERP (enterprise resource planning), e-commerce order management, POS (point of sale), customer relationship management and predictive analytics, business intelligence and GST returns, the statement said.

Also Read | COVID-19 in Mumbai: BMC Must Ensure Citizens Are Safe From Omicron Variant, Says Bombay High Court.

CASA will use the investment to further build on its capabilities to provide better algorithms support and expand marketing of its AI-driven omni-channel brand customer engagement products, it added.

"The year 2021 has accelerated the digital adoption for the sector with digital and in-store technologies used by retailers for smooth business continuity, better business outcomes and customer reach increase.

"Now, it is important to understand that both, brick and mortar, and e-commerce retail have to work hand in hand in delivering value to consumers," Ginesys CEO and founder Prashant Lohia said.

Ginesys and CASA Retail AI partnership is all about building the best multi-channel customer retention and delight platform in India, he added.

"CASA's goal is to ensure the right set of consumers reach brand webstores and offline stores, helping these consumers find the products they need quickly and reward them for their brand loyalty. Our products work across verticals to ensure a high level of customer conversion rates," Sathiyanarayanan Vijayaraghavan, founder and CEO of CASA Retail AI, said. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)