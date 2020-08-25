Chennai, Aug 25 (PTI): Ginger Hotels on Tuesday said it would strengthen its footprint on the back of unprecdented growth in the last fiscal, by setting up three new hotels in the country.

Among the three hotels, two will be in Chennai -- one at Siruseri on the IT Corridor and the other at Pallavaram.

Also Read | Punjab Govt Extends Validity of Driving Licences, Registration Certificates and Permits Till December 31, 2020 in View of COVID-19 Pandemic.

The third one will be at Patna.

Ginger Hotels is operated by Roots Corporation Ltd, a subsidiary of The Indian Hotels Company Ltd.

Also Read | Realme X7 Pro Smartphone’s Images & Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Launch; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

Ginger Siruseri would be a 99-room hotel, for which the company has signed a management contract with KVSN Properties.

Ginger Pallavaram would feature 108 rooms and Ravin Hotels has bagged the management contract, a press release said.

With the setting up of two new hotels in the city, Ginger Hotels would have five in Chennai, while Patna would have its second one.

The 95 room Ginger Bailey Road, Patna, would connect Danapur and Patna city.

"Ginger Hotels recorded unprecedented growth in FY2018-19 with the addition of 1,250 rooms to its portfolio across the country-the highest any single brand in the country has signed in a year", company Managing Director, Deepika Rao said.

"These three new signings carry this momentum further", she said.

With the setting up of three new hotels, Ginger deepens its market penetration in the country, the release added. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)