Ferozepur, Apr 24 (PTI) An unidentified girl died while her brother suffered burn injuries after they got trapped in a fire in an agricultural field here on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place when they were going on a motorcycle towards Faridkot, they said.

According to police, the fire broke out around 2 pm near Nurpur Sethan village, situated around 11 km away from the district headquarters on Faridkot Road.

Within a few minutes, the fire spread across the Baje Ke, Bazidpur, Jhoke Hari Har and other villages, damaging around hundreds of acres of land, police said.

Fire brigades were called to douse the flames, they said. The girl was burnt to death in the fire while her brother suffered burn injuries. They were rushed to a local hospital.

This is the second such incident within a week. On April 20, a youth died while his friend got injured after they were caught in a field fire here.

