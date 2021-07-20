New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Gems and jewellery exporters body GJEPC on Tuesday said it has launched its new logo with an aim to position India as a unique destination for the sector.

Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) Chairman Colin Shah said the new identity reflects the positioning of putting India on the global stage.

Shah said updating corporate image was a necessity to adapt to the changing times.

"The circular symbol is representative of India's centrality to the industry," the council said.

Gems and jewellery exports during April-June this fiscal has increased to USD 9.2 billion from USD 2.7 billion in the same period last year.

