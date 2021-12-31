Mumbai, Dec 31 (PTI) The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) on Friday announced postponing the India International Jewellery Show (IIJS) Signature, that was scheduled to be held next month, amid a spike in coronavirus cases.

IIJS Signature show was scheduled from January 6-9, 2022, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

"Owing to the prevailing pandemic scenario in India, the IIJS Signature show, scheduled from January 6-9, 2022, in Mumbai has been postponed," GJEPC Chairman Colin Shah said in a statement.

GJEPC has in place all the requisite permissions to organise the show following COVID appropriate guidelines. However, based on the consultations with IIJS Signature exhibitors, buyers travelling from India and abroad, trade associations and members of the concerned committee of the apex industry body, GJEPC has voluntarily taken the decision to organise the show later, he added.

