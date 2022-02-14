New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Monday said its subsidiary has inked a pact to commercialise AstraZeneca's asthma drug Pulmicort Respules in the Colombian market.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Colombia SAS and AstraZeneca Colombia have entered into an exclusive licensing agreement for the commercialization of AstraZeneca's Pulmicort Respules, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a statement.

Also Read | Infinix Zero 5G Debuts in India at Rs 19,999; Check Details Here.

Under the terms of the agreement, AstraZeneca remains the holder of the registration for Pulmicort Respules and will be responsible for manufacturing and supplying the drug while Glenmark will be responsible for its commercialisation in the Colombian market, it added.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Executive Vice President and Global Head - Business Development Marco Cerato noted that the partnership would help in strengthening the company's key therapy area of respiratory medicine in the region.

Also Read | RBI Recruitment 2022: Apply for 950 Assistant Posts on rbi.org.in; Check Details Here.

Genmark currently markets a range of respiratory drugs in Latin America including Glemont L, Glencet Levocetirizine and Furomet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)