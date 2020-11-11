New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Drug major Glenmark Pharma on Wednesday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for Tacrolimus capsules, used as immuno-suppressant.

The approved product is a generic version of Prograf Capsules of Astellas Pharm US, Inc.

Also Read | Vivo V20 SE Aquamarine Green Colour Variant Launched in India at Rs 20,999.

Tacrolimus capsule is an immunosuppressant and is used for preventing organ rejection in certain patients following liver, kidney, or heart transplant.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA, has been granted final approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Tacrolimus Capsules USP in the strengths of 0.5 mg, 1 mg and 5 mg, Glenmark said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Sensex Rallies Over 350 Points to Hit Record High in Early Trade; Nifty Tops 12,700.

Quoting IQVIA sales data for the 12 months ending September 2020, Glenmark said the Prograf Capsules, 0.5 mg, 1 mg and 5 mg market achieved annual sales of approximately USD 286.8 million.

Glenmark said current portfolio consists of 166 products authorised for distribution in the US marketplace and 45 abbreviated new drug applications are pending approval with the USFDA.

Shares of Glenmark Pharma were trading at Rs 479 per scrip on the BSE, up 0.94 per cent over the previous close.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)