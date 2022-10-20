New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it has launched a fixed-dose combination for the treatment of diabetes for patients with comorbidities.

The Mumbai-based drug maker said it has become the first company to launch Teneligliptin (20mg) + Dapagliflozin (5mg/10mg) fixed-dose combination for the treatment of adult patients with type 2 diabetes.

Also Read | Uber Launches Advertising Division, Will Show Ads During Rides.

Marketed under the brand name Zita D, it contains Teneligliptin (20mg) + Dapagliflozin (5 mg/10 mg), and must be taken once daily under prescription to improve glycemic control and prevent complications in adult patients with type 2 diabetes, especially the ones with comorbidities, Glenmark Pharma said in a statement.

"Diabetes is growing in India at an alarming rate, and eight out of every ten diabetic patients suffer from comorbidities," Glenmark Pharmaceuticals EVP & Business Head India Formulations Alok Malik said.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A24 Specifications Leaked Online: Report.

The new drug is well researched and affordable fixed-dose combination, which will significantly improve glycemic control in adult patients, he added.

Glenmark said Zita D is priced at around Rs 14 per tablet for FDC of Teneligliptin 20mg + Dapagliflozin 5mg, and Rs 15 per tablet for FDC of Teneligliptin 20 mg + Dapagliflozin 10 mg per day.

According to IQVIA sales data, for the 12-month period ending September 2022, the market for oral anti-diabetic drugs in India is estimated to be Rs 11,796 crore with an annual growth of 7 per cent against the corresponding period last year.

As per the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the prevalence of diabetes in India is expected to increase to 125 million by 2045.

Out of these, 77 per cent of patients have uncontrolled diabetes.

Moreover, about eight out of ten patients with diabetes also have one or more comorbidity in India, the drug firm stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)