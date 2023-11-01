Ahmedabad, Nov 1 (PTI) Global revenue life-cycle management solutions provider Conga on Wednesday said 60 per cent of its hiring this year has been in India, which accounts for nearly 80 per cent of the company's product development and engineering capacity.

"We are very fortunate to have 44 per cent of our colleagues here in India. It is a big part of our business here today. We do a full product life cycle here in India today, from product definition to design, development, quality, installation to support -- the entirety of the lifecycle is here in India today," Conga's Chief Executive officer and Culture Leader Noel Goggin said here.

He said that 80 per cent of Conga's product development and engineering capacity is in India, where it started its journey from Ahmedabad nearly 11 years ago and has offices in three other cities of Pune, Chennai and Bengaluru.

"We started in Ahmedabad 11 years ago, and we came to Ahmedabad before other software companies. We are probably one of the first software companies here in Ahmedabad," Goggin said.

Chief People Officer of the software company Dayna Perry said that out of its 1,800 full time employees, nearly 44 per cent, or 800, are in India.

"This year, 60 per cent of our hiring has been in India, and we are likely to see that it continues in that trajectory and perhaps, very likely it increases," she said, attributing its focus on India for its workforce to the calibre of the talent as well as cost effectiveness.

The company maintains that it is strongly committed to growing its presence in the Indian market both in terms of product engineering and talent pool. It recently launched an advanced cloud solution called Conga Revenue Lifecycle Cloud, which drives intelligence and eliminates complexities in the revenue process.

