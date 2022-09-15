Jamshedpur, Sep 15 (PTI) South Eastern Railway General Manager Archana Joshi on Thursday apprised the MPs of the Divisional Committee comprising Chakradharpur and Ranchi division of the performance of SER, both in freight and passenger sector for the current financial year, an official statement said.

She said that freight loading is consistently showing an upward trend and SER is giving special emphasis on coal loading, it said.

Also Read | Lee Jong Suk Crush Alert! 5 Sun-kissed Pictures of the Actor That We Just Can’t Get Over!.

Joshi also highlighted the services in respect of passenger amenities and environment friendly measures adopted by South Eastern Railway.

Altogether 10 MPs from Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha attended the meeting. The Divisional Committee Meeting was chaired by Bidyut Baran Mahato, BJP Member of Parliament from Jamshedpur.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Tops Chart Among States With 70% of 13.81 Lakh Trials Pending in Fast-Track Courts.

The other Members of Parliament who attended the meeting were Sunil Kumar Singh, Geeta Kora, Sanjay Seth, Jyotirmay Singh Mahato, Nitesh Ganga Deb, Chandrani Murmu, Mamata Mohanta, Samir Oraon and Aditya Prasad.

The MPs advised the railway authority on various issues associated with train services, stoppages, cleanliness, expeditious completion of railway projects, etc, for the benefit of the passengers.

The MPs also laid emphasis on several passenger amenity works at different stations and restoration of Pre-Covid trains with usual stoppages. Discussions were also held on construction and completion of new lines, road overbridges, underpass, increase in frequency of trains, extension of service, up-gradation of stations, etc.

The SER general manager stated that the suggestions offered by the MPs for development of passenger amenities and railway infrastructure would be reviewed with paramount importance.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)