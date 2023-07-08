Panaji, Jul 8 (PTI) One person was arrested in Anjuna in Goa for alleged involvement in running a prostitution racket, a police official said on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh native Deepu Yadav (25), currently residing in Calangute, was held after he sent a girl to a customer, Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said.

He has been charged under provisions of Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, the official said.

