Mumbai, Jan 22 (PTI) The Godrej Enterprises Group on Wednesday said it is targeting over 20 per cent growth in power infra business on the back of major renewable energy expansion across key states.

The business will focus on Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh, it said in a statement.

***** TATA AIG General Insurance Company targets 1/4th of country's cyber insurance market

* TATA AIG General Insurance Company on Wednesday said it is aiming to capture a quarter of the country's cyber insurance market with a new product christened 'Cyberedge'.

The product offers comprehensive financial and operational support, covering forensic investigations, legal fees, data recovery and extortion payments, as per a statement.

***** Bandhan Life Insurance launches guaranteed income plan

* Bandhan Life Insurance on Wednesday launched a guaranteed income plan.

Customers will get guaranteed income to meet short- and long-term goals while being insured, Bandhan Life Insurance said in a statement.

