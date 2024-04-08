New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Realty firm Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL) on Monday said it has sold over 1,050 homes worth over Rs 3,000 crore within three days of launch of its new project at Gurugram, in Haryana.

This reflects strong sales momentum in the residential segment. Gurugram has seen a number of successful launches of housing projects in the last 18 months, where apartments got sold within a matter of few days.

The project 'Godrej Zenith' is located in Sector 89, Gurugram.

"This is Godrej Properties' most successful ever launch in terms of the value and volume of sales achieved," the company said in a regulatory filing.

This project is GPL's largest residential development in Gurugram.

"The company has recorded a 473 per cent YoY (year-on-year) increase in sales in Gurugram in FY24 and has a strong launch pipeline for FY25 which includes new project launches planned in Sector 103, Sector 43, and Sector 54," GPL said.

This is the second time in Gurugram, and the fourth time pan India, that GPL has recorded sales of over Rs 2,000 crore during launch in 2023-24 fiscal.

The company sold inventory worth Rs 2,690 crore in its project, Godrej Reserve, located in Kandivali, Mumbai in Q4 FY24.

It also sold inventory worth over Rs 2,875 crore in its project, Godrej Aristocrat, located in Sector 49 on Golf Course Extension Road, Gurugram, and achieved sales worth over Rs 2,000 crore in its project, Godrej Tropical Isle in Noida in Q2 FY24.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, "Gurugram is an extremely important market for Godrej Properties, and we will look to further strengthen our presence in Gurugram in the years ahead."

Godrej Properties, which is part of business conglomerate Godrej Group, is one of the leading developers in the country.

It mainly focuses on development of residential projects in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Delhi-NCR, Pune and Bengaluru. It has recently entered into the Hyderabad market.

