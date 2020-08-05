New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Shares of Godrej Properties dipped 3 per cent on Wednesday after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 20.23 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year.

The stock declined 3.04 per cent to close at Rs 902.90 on the BSE. During the day, it plunged 4.09 per cent to Rs 893.10.

On the NSE, it closed 3.04 per cent lower at Rs 903.

Its net profit stood at nearly Rs 90 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income also declined to Rs 195.66 crore in the first quarter of the fiscal from Rs 713.84 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

