New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Gold prices on Friday rose Rs 184 to Rs 65,590 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery traded higher Rs 184, or 0.28 per cent, at Rs 65,590 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 17,430 lots.

Also Read | RPSC Recruitment 2024: Vacancies Notified for 181 Assistant Prosecution Officer Posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Know Steps to Apply.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.51 per cent to USD 2,176.20 per ounce in New York.

Also Read | 2006 Varanasi Bomb Blast: 18 Years Since Holy City of India Witnessed Twin Blasts That Left 28 Dead and Over 100 Injured; Here's What Happened.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)