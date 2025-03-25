New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Goldman Sachs on Tuesday bought shares of auto components major Samvardhana Motherson International for Rs 87 crore through an open market transaction.

American multinational Goldman Sachs through its arm -- Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte -- purchased 65.48 lakh shares of Samvardhana Motherson International, as per the block deal data on the BSE.

Also Read | Unified Pension Scheme To Roll Out Soon: From Implementation Date to Eligibility Criteria and Enrollment Process, Here's All You Need To Know.

The shares were picked up at an average price of Rs 132.7 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 86.90 crore.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong-based asset management firm Kadensa Capital through its arm -- Kadensa Master Fund -- sold the same number of the shares at the same price.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 25, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

On Tuesday, shares of Samvardhana Motherson International fell 2.13 per cent to close at Rs 131.15 apiece on the BSE.

Last month, Samvardhana Motherson International reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 879 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 542 crore for the October-December quarter of the last fiscal.

The total revenue from operations rose to Rs 27,666 crore for the third quarter of this fiscal compared to Rs 25,644 crore in the year-ago period.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)