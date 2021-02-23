New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Google Cloud has achieved a full Cloud Service Provider empanelment, successfully completing the STQC audit from the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), a top official said on Tuesday.

Google Cloud India, Managing Director, Bikram Singh Bedi, in a blogpost, said the empanelment will enable the Indian public sector to deploy on Google Cloud, including government agencies at the central and state level, and PSUs across sectors like power, BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance), transportation, oil and gas, and public finance.

"The next phase of our commitment to customers in India sees us working to deliver on the needs of public sector organisations. And so it gives me great pleasure to announce our achieving a full Cloud Service Provider (CSP) empanelment, successfully completing the STQC (Standardisation Testing and Quality Certification) audit from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology," Bedi wrote in the blog titled `Solving for the Indian Public Sector with Google Cloud'.

Designed, built, and operated with security at its core, Google Cloud, strives to help enterprises digitally transform to better serve their customers, and empower their employees.

"Google Cloud is designed, built, and operated with security at its core...As we continue to invest in further evolving our infrastructure and expanding our reach into regulated industries; public sector organisations in India can now leverage the power of the cloud to accelerate digital services and to drive innovation," he said.

Many large Indian organisations including Wipro, Sharechat, TVS ASL, ICICI Prudential, Nobroker.com, Cleartrip, and others use Google Cloud.

"We are also gearing up to launch our GCP (Google Cloud Platform) region in Delhi this year, which will be our second cloud region in India since our technical infrastructure in Mumbai was launched in 2017," Bedi said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)