New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) The government has appointed a senior executive from the private sector as member (non-life) in the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

This is departure from the set tradition of hiring people from public sector insurance companies as member.

Thomas M Devasia is currently technical expert at Marsh Insurance Brokers India working in Kochi, Kerala, according to a government notification.

The Central Government has appointed Devasia as member (non-life) in the IRDAI on a consolidated pay package of Rs 4 lakh with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post till attaining the age of 62 years until further order, whichever is earlier, it said.

