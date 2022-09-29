New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) The government on Thursday extended the existing Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) by six months till March 31, 2023.

The current policy was to end on September 30.

Also Read | Aadhaar Usage Surge: Around 220 Crore Authentications Done in August 2022.

A notification in this regard was issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

"The existing FTP 2015-20 which is valid up to September 30, 2022 is extended up to March 31, 2023," DGFT said.

Also Read | Oppo A17, Oppo A17K & Oppo A77s India Price Tipped Online: Report.

FTP provides guidelines for enhancing exports to push economic growth and create jobs.

It was first extended on March 31, 2020 for one year due to the coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)