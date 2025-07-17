New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) The government has extended the tenure of Gurdeep Singh as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of NTPC by one year, an official notification said.

Singh who was due to retire on July 31, will now lead the power giant for till July-end 2026. NTPC is India's largest power producing entity under Ministry of Power.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 17, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Power for re-employment of Shri Gurdeep Singh as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), NTPC (India) Limited on contract basis for a period of one year beyond the date of his superannuation i.e. w.e.f. 01.08.2025 till 31.07.2026, the Department of Personnel & Training said in a notification.

In May, the government headhunter PESB found none of the dozen candidates suitable for the role of chairman and managing director of India's biggest power producer NTPC, as its string of struggle in finding the right candidates for top job at PSUs continued.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, July 17 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The Public Enterprise Selection Board (PESB) interviewed a dozen candidates -- half of them directors on board of NTPC and other state-owned firms -- but found none suitable for the CMD's post.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)